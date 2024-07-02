Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.39. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 57,916 shares.

Freegold Ventures Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.43 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 1,000,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$400,000.00. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

