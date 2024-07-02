Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

FYBR stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 236.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

