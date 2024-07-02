FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,861,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,576,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 39.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

DDEC stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.