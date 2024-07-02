Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Director Acquires $20,740.00 in Stock

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) Director Eric I. Richman bought 17,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $20,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,347.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 12.5 %

GANX stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

