Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Gauzy Stock Performance

GAUZ stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Gauzy has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

