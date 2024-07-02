Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
GAUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Gauzy Stock Down 4.7 %
