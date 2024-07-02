General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GE. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

General Electric stock opened at $158.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,488,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.