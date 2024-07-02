Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gentex by 95.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after buying an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,227,000 after buying an additional 1,217,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Gentex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,706,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 350,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

