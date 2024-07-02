Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLE opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

