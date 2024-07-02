Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Critical Analysis

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mercedes-Benz Group and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gogoro has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion N/A $15.43 billion $13.71 5.08 Gogoro $349.85 million 1.07 -$76.04 million ($0.21) -7.29

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 8.80% 14.60% 5.08% Gogoro -14.51% -33.56% -10.39%

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Gogoro on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.