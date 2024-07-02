Good Drinks Australia Limited (ASX:GDA) Insider Robert Gould Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Good Drinks Australia Limited (ASX:GDA – Get Free Report) insider Robert Gould purchased 400,000 shares of Good Drinks Australia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).
Good Drinks Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.45.
Good Drinks Australia Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Drinks Australia
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Good Drinks Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Drinks Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.