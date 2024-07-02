Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $44,529,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.04 and a fifty-two week high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

