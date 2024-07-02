Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5,108 shares.
Grow Capital Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Grow Capital
Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.
