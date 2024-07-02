Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 4% After Insider Selling

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56. 9,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 80,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
Specifically, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
