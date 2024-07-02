Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 45.1%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 45.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 2,325,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 540,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Harvest Minerals Trading Down 45.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.48.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

