Head to Head Contrast: Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) vs. First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87% First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortrea and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.11 billion 0.69 -$3.40 million ($1.39) -17.17 First Choice Healthcare Solutions $30,000.00 N/A -$8.17 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fortrea and First Choice Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 5 5 1 2.50 First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortrea currently has a consensus price target of $32.30, indicating a potential upside of 35.37%. Given Fortrea’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortrea is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Summary

Fortrea beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

