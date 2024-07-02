HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,694 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.30% of HealthEquity worth $90,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after buying an additional 223,428 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168,979 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

