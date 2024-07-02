Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

