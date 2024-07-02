Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.28 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,615 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

