Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,445 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

