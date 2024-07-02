Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,150 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,383,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

