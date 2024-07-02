Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 19.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,570,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,986,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

