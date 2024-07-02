Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $903,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $61,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 52.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 799,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

IVZ opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

