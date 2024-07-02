Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $949,000 Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 9,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $297,289.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,578.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $297,289.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,578.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,334,040.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,690 shares of company stock worth $16,256,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

VRNT stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

