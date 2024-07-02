Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,722 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 566,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IGI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

