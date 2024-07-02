Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.