Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,936 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,131,000 after buying an additional 546,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after buying an additional 421,925 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,576,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

