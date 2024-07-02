Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Source Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

Source Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.76%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

