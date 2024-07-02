Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $373.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average of $351.23.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.