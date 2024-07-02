Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 12.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Henry Schein by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $405,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

