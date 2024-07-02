Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $210.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.81 and a one year high of $216.89.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

