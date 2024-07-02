Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,711 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 75.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UL opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.