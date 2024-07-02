Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 195 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day moving average is $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.50 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

