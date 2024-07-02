Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 153.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 125,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,711.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 695,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 656,957 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

