Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

