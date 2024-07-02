Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.