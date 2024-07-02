Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $210.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

