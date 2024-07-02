Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $428.94 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.09. The firm has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

