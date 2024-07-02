Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

