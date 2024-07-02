Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.67.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,456,475. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

