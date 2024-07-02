Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 13.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,933,000 after purchasing an additional 149,425 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,189,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

