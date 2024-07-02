Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.
Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ADBE opened at $560.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.04 and its 200-day moving average is $534.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.
Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.