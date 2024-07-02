Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $560.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.04 and its 200-day moving average is $534.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.