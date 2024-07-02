Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of HXL opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hexcel by 114.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hexcel by 151.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

