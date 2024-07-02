HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Acquires 4,219 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,965.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,064,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Richard Hermanns purchased 669 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $8,195.25.

On Thursday, June 20th, Richard Hermanns purchased 1,062 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $12,977.64.

On Friday, June 14th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Richard Hermanns purchased 3,763 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $46,811.72.

HireQuest Price Performance

HireQuest stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQI. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HireQuest

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.