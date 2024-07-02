Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

