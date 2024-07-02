Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.73

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 24647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $657.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
