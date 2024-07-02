Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.73

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 24647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the first quarter worth $2,781,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

