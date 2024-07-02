Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Position Increased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.