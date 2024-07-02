Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 181.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 638,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,598. The stock has a market cap of $633.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Humacyte by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.