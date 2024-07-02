Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.1 %

HURN stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $113.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,859 shares of company stock valued at $173,801. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

