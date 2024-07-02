ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $168.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

ICFI stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ICF International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

